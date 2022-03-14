Rain stops play: European Cricket League's Championship Week postponed until Wednesday The matches that were due to be played on the first two days of the tournament's final stage have been postponed until 16 March due to bad weather

The first two days of the European Cricket League's Championship Week, the tournament's final stage, have been called off and postponed until Wednesday 16 March following heavy rain during much of Sunday night and Monday morning.

In a statement released via their social media channels, the European Cricket Network said, "Due to severe weather conditions all Bet2Ball European Cricket League matches are postponed until Wednesday 16 March."

The tournament organisers will continue to keep fans updated as the week progresses, though more rain is forecast for the next few days.

Championship Week consists in a double round robin format, which would have seen the top five group stage teams (Alby Zalmi, Tunbridge Wells, Brescia CC, Brigade and Pak I Care Badalona) play each other on Monday through Thursday, with a final four matches set to be played on Friday to determine the overall winner.