Estate agents to host charity sports event A padel tournament will be held in Estepona to raise funds for a school in Uganda

The real estate sector of the Costa del Sol is joining forces to present the III Solidarity Padel Tournament, which will take place at the Villa Padierna Racquet Club in Estepona.

The main objective of the charity tournament, which will be held from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 June, is to raise funds to renovate and extend the Rwenzori School in Kasese, Uganda.

The school, which has around 300 students, is in need of a computer room, along with a sports area to accommodate a new football pitch. The initiative will also include the renovation of the kitchen, along with supplying new desks and school supplies such as text books.

The tournament, which is open to all sectors of real estate, including estate agents, developers, architects, decorators and builders, will be launched with a real estate conference held in the Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Friday 3 June.

The initiative began in 2019, when the first tournament was held in Marbella. It was organised by Nvoga estate agency in Marbella, who founded Building the Future, an organisation that focuses on helping associations that work with children.

María José, a representative of Nvoga, said, "The school is increasingly recognised and it is receiving more children every year. When we began, there were around 170 pupils, and this year, there will be in excess of 300. We started the expansion of the school in 2019, but had to stop because of the pandemic.

"We have managed to make a lot of progress with the facilities, and in 2021 we were also able to meet our ambitious goal of constructing a new building to house primary children who were still receiving classes there in a rather precarious wooden facility," she added.