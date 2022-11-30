England beat Wales to knock them out the 2022 Qatar World Cup The Three Lions cruised to a 3-0 win as Wales' much-awaited return to the tournament came to an abrupt end

England defeated Wales 3-0 in the teams' final group stage match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Tuesday night. It means that the Three Lions qualified in first place, while Wales' return to the competition came to an end with a a fourth-place finish.

The Welsh side came into their hardest game of the group stage with the need to win in order to maximise their chances of making it to the knock-out phase, while at the same time counting on a draw in the Iran-USA game.

A dull affair

The first half was sluggish from both teams. Not many chances were created by England, while Wales defended their goal as best they could whithout offering much in attack.

To make matters worse, Welsh captain and star player Gareth Bale came off at half-time with an injury.

England picked up the tempo in the second-half and it wasn't long before Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal. Phil Foden then doubled the Three Lions lead barely a minute later.

Rashford would then get the third and final goal of the night with twenty minutes to go, sealing the win and first place of Group B.

England will next play in the round of 16 against the runners-up of Group A, Senegal, on Sunday 4 December at 8pm