End of an era at Antequera CF as head coach steps aside

From left to right: Javier Medina, Ángel González and Alberto Aguilar.

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Monday, 16 June 2025, 08:00 Compartir

Antequera CF have announced the departure of head coach Javier Medina following a landmark campaign that saw them reach the promotion play-offs, finish fifth in the league and qualify for the Copa del Rey.

Medina revealed the decision had been agreed as far back as December, shortly after they were crowned winter champions.

"It’s difficult to find the motivation to go again and match what we’ve already done," Medina said during a farewell press conference at El Maulí.

"I read once that the smartest thing in life is to leave at the right time. That time has come," he added last Thursday as he was joined by club president Ángel González and sporting director Alberto Aguilar.

González thanked Medina for his contribution, saying: "Many of the things we’ve experienced would not have been possible without him."

Aguilar added, "Today is a sad day, but also a happy one. Thanks to Javi, Antequera is now a bigger club."

"Just as we don’t block players’ development, we won’t block Javi’s."

Three successful years

Medina, who arrived three years ago "like a schoolboy with a backpack full of excitement", departs with widespread affection.

"Antequera has given me so much, both personally and professionally," he said. "It's been my home. I’ve been very happy here.”

Though the club didn't confirm Medina’s next move, reports in Seville suggest he is set to take charge of Betis B.

Antequera are expected to announce his replacement this week, with Aguilar stating the club have "90 per cent" decided. He declined to confirm if the incoming coach had previously worked at the club.