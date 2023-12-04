Early goal sees Antequera drop out of the play-off places

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 4 December 2023, 16:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

After an excellent start to the season, Antequera have now lost two Primera RFEF games on the bounce after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Algeciras on Sunday.

The Malaga side conceded an early goal from a corner in the third minute through Eric Montes and, despite their efforts, were unable to equalise against the well-organised visitors.

Having scored early, Algeciras adopted a defensive approach for the rest of the game, placing the onus on Antequera to push to try and find a way back into the game.

They had some notable chances, but the away side managed to hold on, thanks to a combination of good goalkeeping from Lucho García and time-wasting.

Antequera fall to sixth place, with Algeciras now occupying what was their play-off spot.

Marbella's struggles continue

In the division below, Marbella (now third) had a tough day against Sevilla Atlético, resulting in their third consecutive loss (all without scoring a goal) - this time a 2-0 defeat. Isaac Romero scored twice for the hosts, in the 10th and 67th minutes.

Meanwhile, Estepona (sixth) secured a 2-1 away win against Cartagena B, Goals from Bonaldo and Manu Viana, either side of Climent's equaliser, secured the three points.

At Vivar Téllez, a late goal ten minutes from time from Gastón secured a win for the resilient Vélez (seventh), who had seen their initial lead against San Roque cut back just before half time.

Vélez celebrate their first goal. Juan Ramón Padilla

It wasn't such good news for El Palo, who fell to a 2-0 defeat against Linense at Nuevo San Ignacio. Goals from Jiménez and Carbiá in the first half added to El Palo's troubles, who remain in the drop zone.

Record-breakers

In the fifth tier, Juventud de Torremolinos (first) continue to break records, having secured all possible points in their seven away games, scoring 20 goals. In this weekend's 2-0 win against Huétor-Vega, Fran Castillo and Iker Burgos scored midway through each half to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Torre del Mar (third) are also on a winning streak, extending their good run with a 2-0 victory (their fourth in a row) in the derby against Málaga City (13th), thanks to goals from Pato and Antonio López.

Atlético Malagueño controlling the ball against Rincón. SUR

In another Malaga derby, Atlético Malagueño defeated Rincón 1-0. Chupete's goal in the 56th minute decided the closely contested match, leaving Rincón in the relegation zone while lifting Malaga's reserves to second place.