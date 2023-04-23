Driver dies after accident during rallysprint event in Ávila Co-driver, Natalia Ríos, was injured after David López Tomico's vehicle plunged down a 50-metre ravine in the Spanish province, northwest of Madrid

The driver David López Tomico, from the CD Médula Sport team, died on Saturday afternoon (22 April) after an accident during the I Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares. His co-driver, Natalia Ríos, was injured in the crash.

The fatal accident happened during the second timed section of a rallysprint event that was marking its first appearance on the AV-503 road between the town of San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Port of El Boquerón, in Ávila, a Spanish province northwest of Madrid.

Eye witnesses who alerted the emergency services said that the Fiat Abarth Grande Punto vehicle had plunged down a 50-metre ravine at kilometre 15 of the AV-503, in El Herradón. An air ambulance, life support road ambulance, firefighters, civil protection volunteers and Guardia Civil traffic officers were dispatched to the scene. Health staff confirmed the death of the driver, while the co-driver was finally transferred to hospital.

The sad news was relayed by the Vallejo Racing team, of which López Tamico was a part during the last Dakar Rally. On its website, the team said it was "in mourning" after losing one of their own, "David López Tomico, a passionate lover of motorsport, a leader in his work and an example of perseverance and love for his family. He joined the team in 2022 and his encouragement and strength were essential for the Dakar 2023 project to come to fruition”, they said.

The team added: "Today we lost not only a mechanic and a member of the team, but a real friend."

The I Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares was suspended after the accident.