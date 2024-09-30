Draw means Antequera CF miss chance to go top of the table

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 13:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera CF's unbeaten start to the Primera RFEF season continued on Sunday with a 1-1 draw at home against Intercity. Javi Medina's side put in a strong first-half performance, with Chema Núñez, Luismi, Siddiki and Biabiany creating multiple chances. However, both sides went into half time goalless.

The second half saw Intercity strike first through Andreu in the 48th minute, leaving Antequera chasing the game. However, the hosts' perseverance paid off when Siddiki unleashed a brilliant shot in the 67th minute to equalise.

Antequera thought they had a winner, but both Alex Rubio and Luismi had goals ruled out for offside. In the end, Antequera held on for the point and missed out on a chance to go top of the table.

As it stands, they sit fifth in the table, just two points off leaders Ibiza, but only three clear of the relegation zone.

Estepona pick up form

In the division below, Estepona (fourth) put their early-season struggles behind them with a dominant 4-0 win away to Cádiz Mirandilla. A first-half free-kick from Jorge García set them on their way, before goals from Antonio Marín, Hugo Rodríguez and Ramón Blázquez sealed a much-needed victory.

Torremolinos' Álex Camacho in action. XEREZ CD

However, in contrast, Juventud de Torremolinos (12th) suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-1 to new leaders Xerez. Despite a strong showing, including a stunning free-kick from Fran Gallego, defensive lapses proved costly.

Atlético Malagueño stay top

Meanwhile, in Tercera RFEF, Atlético Malagueño, led by the in-form Chupete, extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 victory over Poli Ejido. Chupete’s two early goals took his tally to eight for the season, while the youthful Juani added a third after a brief scare from Ejido.

Torre del Mar, sitting in second place, couldn't find the net in a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Torreperogil. While they remained solid defensively, they will need to rediscover their scoring touch to keep pace with Malagueño.

The Marbellí players following a goal. J. R. P.

Elsewhere, El Palo (eighth) secured a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Torredonjimeno, thanks to a stoppage-time header from Falu Aranda, while newly promoted Marbellí (10th) continued their strong form with a 2-0 victory over Porcuna and Mijas-Las Lagunas (ninth) earned a 2-2 draw with Huétor-Vega.

Second-bottom Málaga City lost again, 2-1 at home to Motril.