Double silver for two Malaga karatekas Damián Quintero and María Torres took second place in their karate categories at the 2022 World Games

Malaga karatekas Damían Quintero and María Torres have both achieved another podium finish at an worldwide tournament over the weekend at the 2022 World Games.

Quintero previously took silver in kata (the formalised sequence of movements that show offensive and defensive postures) at the World Karate Championships in November, while Torres took first place in kumite +68kg (sparring) to seal her maiden victory.

Top contenders

Quintero started the tournament off as top seed and was the outright favourite to win. However, despite a good performance in the group stages and in the semi-finals, the Spaniard's kata was not better than the one performed by Kazumassa Moto, who was the winner.

The outcome took the Torremolinos local by surprise. "There are factors you cannot control. Anyway, that's another medal coming home to Spain," he said, attempting to see the positive side of the silver medal.

Torres came into the World Games with the hope of making her way back onto the podium after a difficult period and she didn't disappoint. She won all her battle convincingly and with her hard work coming to fruition as she booked her place in the final.

But her opponent for the gold medal, Sofía Berulsteva, was simply too good for the Malaga local, and she was defeated with ease by the Kazakh. "I have enjoyed this tournament to the maximum, it was a very special championship for me, I felt incredible," Torres said after the final.