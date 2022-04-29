'I don't know my limits; I want to win tournaments, not be runner-up' The Rincón de la Victoría local reflects on his maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo: "It was the first time; if it was my third final I would have been more relaxed"

Friday, 29 April 2022, 12:08

Over a week has passed since the best moment of Alejandro Davidovich's career. At least for now. The Rincón de la Victoria tennis player surprised everyone by making it to the Monte-Carlo Masters final and jumping up into 27th in the ATP ranking. Several days later, the Andalusian reflected on his first achievement in the sport and he's hungry for more.

This feat came at the right time in a season in which he and his team have proposed taking his game to the next level, and he's already targeting a top 20 entry. He is currently playing in the Estoril Open, where he will face Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-final today (29 April).

-Have you recovered? Have your grasped what you went through?

-After a few days resting and training I have the strength to continue competing. Coming home and taking it easy has helped me to take it in even more.

"Since I beat Djokovic I couldn't use my phone because it was 'on fire'; it was a high"

-You've broken another barrier and you've had a big impact in the media.

-I'm still answering messages I've received. I've got a lot and I appreciate them. Even though I've not been able to answer all of them I've read them and there are some cool ones. Since I beat Djokovic I couldn't use my phone because it was 'on fire'. Until the tournament finished I couldn't turn it on.

-The win over Djokovic, the world number one, was notable.

-I knew that Nole (Djokovic) came into the match without much form. I also wasn’t winning many games, but I felt pretty good, with a lot of strength. But after beating him I got a big boost in confidence and self-esteem. I had a rough start to the season. I’ve faced a lot of players in the top 10 and the matches just slipped away. Whether you like it or not, beating Djokovic, in good or bad form, is difficult. That’s why after that game, I went above and beyond.

-Months you were convinced you were working hard, but the results weren't going your way. Did you expect to achieve what you did in Monte Carlo?

-I needed a week like that. I've been training very hard for years, but it was this year when we wanted to explode and I have been working on another level with my team since December. The start of this season wasn't the best and it was mentally tough because I was losing in first or second rounds, and it's tough because I work to play in finals or to make it as far as possible. After this week, all the hard work and excitement could be seen.

-What has been decisive in this success?

-In the first match, against Giron, I thought I was done because I was losing 4-1 in the first set and then 3-0 in the second. I said to my coach that I felt nervous and I didn't know why because I was training really well. And with Djokovic I stepped on the court differently. I was more convinced and still excited, as you can start to lose it by losing matches. But to see full stands against Djokovic and them screaming my name gave me a high. There is no other word for it.

-You focus a lot on the mental aspect.

-I’ve been working on it for several years and I’m paying more and more attention to psychological work. I deal with it on a daily basis and it allows me to better concentrate on my objectives. My team used to have an idea but I was a bit rebellious and I wanted to things my way, but I later saw that I couldn’t do it that way. After this tournament I’ve seen that the mental aspect is more important that what I thought. Without Antonio, my psychologist, and my coach Jorge, I don’t know where I would be because they give me confidence and security.

-You have a big team behind you, one we got to know better in Monte Carlo.

-I'm very lucky for the team that I have because they all want me to become better. My happiness is their happiness and they sacrifice a lot in how I can improve. My coach, Jorge; my psychologist, Antonio; my physical trainer, Juanmi ; my physiotherapist, Abdel; my nutritionist, Paco Jaime, and then there's Martín Fiz...

How does Martín Fiz help?

-We signed him two years ago with the objective of him helping us in the physical aspect to increase stamina, but also because of his experience as an athlete. Tennis is also a sport where you have a lot of time to think and it's not easy staying concentrated. Martín Fiz offers me some interesting help.

-What's your next objective?

-To keep training and improving because I want to win tournaments, not be a runner-up. I need to improve a lot of things and compete every week. You shouldn't look too far ahead.

-You're ranked 27th in the world. How close are you to the top ten?

-I see it quite far away. The first objective is making it to the top twenty. I was 50th a few weeks ago, so we'll focus on the top ten once we're in the top twenty.

-Can you imagine it? What do you think your limit is?

-I don't know my limits. It's been a good week, but the team has said that it's only the first. It was noticeable that it was the first time. If it was my third final I would have been more relaxed. We know what path to go down to continue improving.

-The clay season looks promising. Is it your favourite?

-Honestly, no. I like playing on clay and I’m good at it, but the truth is that I’m crazy about playing on grass.

-It's easy to see why. You won Wimbledon juniors in 2017.

-Of course, It's a very different part of the season. You only have a month on grass, which is unlike any other surface, and I can throw myself on the court a lot more.

-Can you see yourself winning Wimbledon?

-It's a dream. Winning any Grand Slam, really. But Wimbledon is where tennis was born, and when you go there, you breathe a different air. You compete differently and feel other emotions. I'll settle for any Grand Slam, but I'd choose Wimbledon if I could.