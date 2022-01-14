Davis Cup tennis match to be held in Marbella in March The Spain versus Romania game will be held in memory of tennis legend Manolo Santana, who lived in the Costa del Sol town

The general director of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, Lorenzo Martínez, and the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz / JOSELE

The Davis Cup match between Spain and Romania will take place in Marbella on 4 and 5 March at the Puente Romano Tennis Club.

The match will be played in honour of Manolo Santana, a tennis legend, who died on 11 December 2021.

The general director of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, Lorenzo Martínez, said in deciding where the match would be held, “one of the premises was that it be played outdoors, on clay and in proven facilities, and here, many factors come together to host the event”.

“It is a special moment, due to two circumstances, since the format has changed and suddenly Spain loses the world group in Madrid, and this tie comes to us, which is very important because we have to go back to being the elite of the sport.

“Added to that, we have the great absence of our beloved Manolo Santana who we must always remember in tennis,” he added.

Up to 4,000 spectators will be able to watch the event.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz said the upcoming match is “much more than a sports tournament.”

Homage to Manolo

“In homage to Manolo, we wanted to continue with his hope that Marbella would be chosen by the Federation to carry out qualifying rounds. Our objective is that the figure of Santana will be very present, and we will have a specific event in his honour,” she said.

“We are working to bring the players who were Manolo’s teammates, as well as former Davis Cup players, and former captains at the national and international level. Everyone who was related to him, we want them to be in Marbella in his honour”, added Martinez.