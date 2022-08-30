Davidovich makes it through to the second round of the US Open tennis The Andalusian defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets (6-3, 7-5 and 6-3) in just over two hours, and he will next face Márton Fucsovics

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 11:57

Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 39th) booked his place in the second round of the US Open on Monday as he defeated Yohsihito Nishioka (55th) in straight sets (6-3, 7-5 and 6-3) in what was a breeze for the Andalusian, who beat his Japanese opponent in just over two hours.

Fortunately for the Rincón de la Victoria local, Nishioka, who is fairly inconsistent, didn't really pose a problem. Despite having an impressive run to make it to the Washington Open final last week, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios, Nishioka never had the chance to cause Davidovich a headache.

The Andalusian was always a step ahead; he took advantage of his opponent's lack of movement and capacity to intimidate at the net, paired with a not so strong serve.

Rough start

Davidovich got the match off to a bad start, ceding his serve in a long, opening game; but he bounced back by breaking Nishioka's serve. The Japanese player impressed, as he seemed to be in-tune with Davidovich's powerful shots.

But a break in the eighth game gave way to the Rincón local's best stages of play, closing out the first set with ease. He carried over that form into the second set and he found himself two breaks up on two separate occasions at 3-0 and 4-1.

Davidovich grew in confidence, as he looked to pull off some flashy, winning shots. Nishioka slowly but surely took advantage of his opponent's lack of concentration and put himself 4-5 and 15-30 up.

The patience game

Jorge Aguirre, Davidovich's coach, was making every effort to prop his player up and keep him focused. The Rincón local responded well and pulled himself together to take the second set 7-5, though Nishioka had several chances to break.

For Davidovich, avoiding a potential fourth and fifth set was key, as the opening day of the tournament was a particularly hot and humid one.

With two sets in his favour, the Andalusian's game plan was to be patient. Both players had their best service games in the third set up until the seventh game, when Davidovich smelled blood and achieved a definitive break, closely followed by another that handed him the win.

Davidovich's next opponent will be Hungarian Márton Fucsovics (98th), who he will play on Wednesday.