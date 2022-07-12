Davidovich breezes past Sousa in first round of Swedish Open The Costa del Sol tennis player continued his fine form by defeating the Portuguese veteran 6-4 and 6-2 without conceding a break

Alejandro Davidovich continued his form following his Copa del Rey victory last week with a first round win against veteran player Joao Sousa at the Swedish Open on Tuesday afternoon. The Spaniard won the match 6-2 and 6-4 without conceding a single break.

The Rincón de la Victoria local only suffered in the eighth game of the first set, where he overturned a 40-0 deficit and four break points, the only ones he conceded in the whole match.

This performance only confirms Davidovich's maturity as a player, as he was able to overpower a veteran that has won multiple tournaments on clay and who, at one point, was ranked 28th in the world.

Sousa hardly achieved any winners against the Rincón local, whose only moments of trouble came at the expense of small mistakes that were never enough for his opponent to take advantage of. Davidovich steamrolled Sousa in the second set with no trouble.

Davidovich now has a double challenge ahead of him that will test just how far he's come in recent weeks. He will likely face eighth seed Sebastian Sáez in the last 16 on Wednesday and after that he would face Roberto Bautista (fourth seed) in the quarter-final on Thursday.