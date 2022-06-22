An injured Davidovich retires from Eastbourne tennis The Rincón de la Victoria player had the second set within reach, but a bad landing meant he yielded to countryman Pedro Martínez

Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 38th) had an early exit from the Eastbourne International tennis following an injury late in the second set. The Spaniard was on the brink of winning the match, before a bad fall meant he had to yield 6-1, 6-7(8) to Pedro Martínez.

The Rincón de la Victoria local's retirement was particularly painful, as it shut down his usual energy, aggressiveness and mobility that he shows when he takes to the court.

The Andalusian played a convincing opening set, showing his prowess over Martínez as if there was a big gap of quality between them. Though he got off to a shaky start, Davidovich saved the first four break points with relative ease and then managed to break his rival's serve in successive games.

Second set complications

The second set is where things became complicated for Davidovich. The Rincón local brilliantly put himself 4-1 up thanks to two more consecutive break points, but things would do downhill from there.

The Andalusian lost the next three games and was close to yielding a fourth, with the set ultimately being tied 6-6. In the tiebreaker, Davidovich once again was in a good position to win the match and was up 4-1, but his concentration slipped and Martínez won the next two points to make it 4-3.

And then Davidovich slipped and landed awakwardly on his left hand. He was down for two minutes; and he attempted to see out the match, despite the injury.

He painfully managed to put himself 6-5 up and was just one point from taking the match, but the injury was too much. Davidovich then yielded the next two points, giving Martínez the set and retiring from the match in the hope that his fall hasn't hindered his chances of playing in Wimbledon next week.