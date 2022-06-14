Davidovich aces his grass season debut at Queen's in London The Rincón de la Victoria local beat his compatriot Alberto Ramos 7-5 and 6-4, despite having a bad fall in the first set

Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 44th) got his grass court season off to a good start as he defeated fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos (31st) in straight sets (7-5 and 6-4) yesterday at the Queen's Club Championship in London. It was Davidovich's return to competive tennis after three weeks following his early exit from the French Open.

The Rincón de la Victoria local was running away with the first set, as he found himself 4-1 up after a double break after with Ramos hardly scoring any points. But that would be the turning point for Davidovich's opponent, who clawed his way back to 4-4 and was 40-0 up while serving.

First set scare

There was a moment of concern for Davidovich, who had a bad landing when trying to hit the ball. He didn't plant his right foot well on the court and he screamed in pain. Luckily, it was nothing too serious and he returned to playing after attention from the physio.

Davidovich closed out the first set after breaking Ramos' serve in what was the eleventh game and also broke his compatriot's serve in the first game of the following set, which gave him some much-needed relief.

The Rincón local was calm for the remainder of the match, defended his serve and had a first match ball when he was 5-3 up; eventually wrapping the match up in the following game.

Davidovich is now guaranteed to climb a few places in the ranking thanks to this win (up to 41st), and could go even higher if he defeats his next opponent, Álex de Miñaur, who he plays tomorrow.