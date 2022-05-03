Rincón's Davidovich patiently sees off Harris in the Madrid Open The Andalusian beat his opponent in straight sets in the Spanish capital and books place in the second round

After crumbling under the pressure at the Estoril Open when he played Tiafoe, Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 27th) bounced back yesterday, 2 May, by fixing his mistakes in his first game of the Madrid Open. The Rincón de la Victoria local defeated Lloyd Harris (38th) in straight sets (7-5 and 6-3) and booked his place in the second round.

Davidovich employed patience and maturity to see off Harris, who specialises in hard, and quick surfaces and often uses his powerful serve to overcome opponents - the polar opposite of this tournament's slower, clay courts.

Convincing performance

Davidovich impressed throughout the match and he was almost unrecognisable. He only conceded one break point, which he saved, and also put seven aces past his South African opponent.

The Andalusian struggled in his two serves in the opening set, but once he got up to speed he won seventenn consecutive points when serving, something that has never happened in his career so far. Davidovich went 5-4 up, but Harris clawed his way back to 6-5, though the Rincón local saw out the eventual tie-break.

Knowing that he had the first set under his belt, Davidovich approached the second one in much calmer fahsion. He maintained a firm grip on the match and was convincing when serving, with only one of his service games ending in deuce.

Harris was under a lot of pressure, and the match's second break point came when the South African was down 4-3 and 30-40. Davidovich did not tremble in fear like in Estorial, and put the match to bed with his final service game.

Davidovich will play against either Hubert Hurkacz (14th) or Hugo Dellien (80th) tomorrow in the round of 32, with the time yet to be announced.