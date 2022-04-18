Davidovich loses his first ATP final in Monte-Carlo The Rincón de la Victoria local was defeated in straight sets (6-3 and 7-6) by a brilliant Tsitsipas, but he can hold his head high after "the best week of my career"

Alejandro Davidovich lost his first ever ATP final on Sunday, as he was defeated in straight sets (6-3 and 7-6) by a brilliant Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Andalusian also put in a good performance for which he can hold his head high; and he was just two points away from winning the second set and forcing a third.

The match's two sets played out very differently. The first one didn't even last half an hour, and it seemed to end almost instantly, with none of the games reaching deuce. Davidovich did break Tsitsipas' serve, before the Greek did the same and then found himself serving for the set.

The Andalusian held his ground much better in the second set, despite his rival's ferocity. However, Davidovich seemed to thrive the harder Tsitsipas pushed, so much so that he managed to break his serve while at 6-5, winning the game 30-15, meaning that he needed just two points to force a third set. But it wasn't meant to be, as the Rincón local succumbed to the pressure, lost the tiebreak and, ultimately, the match.

The final was the end of a fantastic week for Davidovich, as the tennis player has jumped up to his best-ever placement in the rankings (27th) and he will have grown in confidence for the upcoming tournaments on clay courts.

"This has been the best week of my career," he said after the match.

The Andalusian will play in the Godó tournament in Barcelona on Tuesday, where he will face Dellien; before going on to Estoril, Madrid, Rome and Paris for the French Open.