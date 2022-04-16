Davidovich goes through to final of Monte-Carlo Masters The Malaga tennis player beat Bulgarian Dimitrov in a semi-final that was a rollercoaster of emotions

The Costa del Sol's young tennis star Alejandro Davidovich has reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 in his semi-final this Saturday, 16 April.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions as Davidovich was close to winning in the second set and almost lost due to a bad start in the third.

"It's a dream come true," he said after the match.

This will be the player's first ever ATP final after a successful run through the tournament which included Tuesday's victory over world number one Novak Djokovic as well as wins against Taylor Fritz and David Gollin.

Davidovich, who comes from Rincón de la Victoria near Malaga, goes on to face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the final this Sunday, 17 April.