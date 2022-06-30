Davidovich crashes out of Wimbledon tennis after point penalty The Rincón de la Victoria player had taken the match to a super tie break, but a bizarre and unnecessary show of anger meant he lost the crucial final point after being penalised

Alejandro Davidovich’s short run at Wimbledon has come to an end after the Rincón de la Victoria local lost 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6 y 6-7 (7) to Jiri Vesely on Wednesday.

The matched played out similarly to Monday’s clash with Hubert Hurkacz, with Vesely (ranked 68th) forcing a fifth set and Davidovich (ranked 37th) taking the match to a super tie break. But a bizarre and unnecessary show of anger meant that the Spaniard was given second warning, which is penalised with a point being awarded to the opponent.

At that moment, Vesely was 7-9 up in the super tie break, in what was the first match point of the afternoon after nearly four hours of play.

Lack of luck

But things didn’t go Davidovich’s way throughout the match against an opponent who was, on paper, easier than Hurkacz, but no less powerful.

The Andalusian used patience to his advantage, got progressively better, overturned a one-set deficit and became the unlikely favourite to make it through to the next round, even though it wasn’t the easiest of matches.

When everything seemed to be working well for Davidovich and winning 2-1 on sets, his opponent stepped up his game several notches and his fourth set performance was close to being immaculate and it stunned the Andalusian.

The Rincón local’s only chance of winning his third set was in the sixth game, when he was 15-40 up, but his opponent’s consecutive aces made it difficult to take advantage. Then, Vesely broke Davidovich’s serve in the eighth game after the Spaniard cheekily hit an underhand serve, which wasn’t necessary, and eventually forced a fifth and final set.

A further break by Vesely seemed to doom Davidovich, but he bounced back similarly to Monday’s game against Hurkacz and took the match all the way to the end, though his outburst of anger was what cost him the potential win.

Harsh on himself

In total points, Vesely won 180 compared to Davidovich’s 176, which goes to show how tight the clash was.

“You learn from this and I’ll try and not let this happen again in the future. I committed an error that I need to take responsibility for. Finishing like this isn’t cool, though I’m happy with the performance,” Davidovich coldly said after the match.

The Andalusian will next compete in the Swedish, Hamburg and the Swiss Opens, which are played on clay, as he aims to keep his hopes alive to win some silverware.