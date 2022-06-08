Cricket added to list of activities for Madrid World Capital of Sport 2022 A T20 league competition will take place over the summer and other events are planned, including a charity tournament for Ukrainian children and an anniversary match against Barcelona

Cricket has been added to the list of activities that will take place this year as part of Madrid World Capital of Sport 2022. The Madrid Cricket Club announced that several events will take place throughout the rest of the year, including an anniversary match; a charity tournament to raise money for Ukraine and a cricket league over the summer.

In September, Madrid CC will play against Barcelona to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the teams’ first match.

La Elipa's recently renovated facilities, which include a state-of-the-art artificial grass pitch, will host a T20, invite-only tournament to help raise funds for Ukrainian children in Ocotober.

Capital's cricket league

The Madrid cricket league will take place between May until September, which will also be played at La Elipa. Madrid Cricket Club will compete on the pitch and it will be shared with the local baseball team, which local district councillor Almudena Maíllo classed as an "unrivalled space".

Madrid CC's president, Jon Woodward, said: "After more than 20 years of playing all our matches away from home with an average 950 km round trip per weekend, we are very grateful to Madrid for giving us this opportunity. We plan to grow our club to compete at the highest level”.

Cricket has seen a lot of growth in the last decade and there are over 100 teams in Spain. Madrid CC's head of youth, Lewis Clark, looks forward to the sports future. "Next autumn we hope to start Madrid’s first municipal cricket school at La Elipa which will open up the sport to Spanish kids that have shown great enthusiasm," he said.