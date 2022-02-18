Costa del Sol tennis star's successful Qatar Open run ends in quarter-finals Alejandro Davidovich (world number 47) beat Brit Daniel Evans (28) to make it to the last eight, but fell to Bautista on Thursday

At only 22 years old, Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich (world number 47) reached the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in Doha this week.

His journey through the tournament came to an end on Thursday, however, when he was knocked out by world number 16, Roberto Bautista, in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

To get to that stage, the Malaga player had made a spectacular comeback to win Wednesday's match against Birmingham's Daniel Evans (world number 28).

Despite losing the first set 4-6, Davidovich won the following sets 7-5 and 6-4 over three hours of demanding play.

The Malaga player recovered impressively after the first set, securing three aces and saving seven set points at the end of the second set, leading to a well deserved victory.

In the first set, Evans seemed practically unstoppable. For three consecutive games, the players broke each other's serves, with 100 per cent efficiency in the breaking points.

Things got more complicated with Davidovich's first double fault, which led to him starting the second set a break down. However, he pulled out all the stops and won the set.

At the top of his game in the final set, he managed to win the match.

This shows a maturity in Davidovich's character and game. His calm and collected performance on Wednesday was a far cry from the player who used to break rackets when things went badly. His fiery spirit now only appears in the power with which he hits the ball.

Davidovich travels to Dubai for the ATP 500 next week.