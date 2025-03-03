Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Quintero in action. EFE
Costa del Sol Olympian set to compete in reality TV show Supervivientes
Costa del Sol Olympian set to compete in reality TV show Supervivientes

Karate champion Damián Quintero is stepping into television after years of sporting success

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 12:44

Damián Quintero, Spain’s most decorated karateka, will take part in the latest edition of the reality show Supervivientes (Survivors). The Torremolinos-born athlete, who won Olympic silver in Tokyo 2020, is stepping into television after years of sporting success.

Quintero, 41, has an extensive medal collection, including 11 European titles, three individual world silvers and two European Games golds. A five-time Grand Winner on the Premier League tour, he made history as a kata specialist.

Though he has not officially retired, Quintero has significantly reduced his competition schedule, focusing on fatherhood after welcoming his first child last month.

Several top athletes have previously competed in Supervivientes, including Olympic water polo champion Pedro García Aguado and world sailing champion Blanca Manchón. This year’s line-up also features Malaga’s Terelu Campos.

Quintero now faces a different challenge but, true to form, will aim for nothing less than victory.

