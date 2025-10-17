Costa del Sol netball team to represent Andalucía in first ever Spanish championship

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:48 Share

Torre Tormentas netball team based in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is taking part in the first ever Netball España national championship on Saturday 25 October in Pinoso, Alicante.

Torre Tormentas is the only team from Andalucía taking part in the event and they will be competing against teams from Mallorca, Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante.

Torre Tormentas' coach Deborah Cater said, "We’re thrilled to be part of netball history in Spain as we compete in the inaugural National Netball Championship in Pinoso. Torre Tormentas are proud to represent our region and to help grow this fantastic sport across the country."

She went on to say, "Every new player that joins, every new team that forms and every match we play strengthens netball’s presence in Spain and builds momentum towards World Netball’s goal of Olympic recognition in Brisbane 2032. It’s exciting to be part of this journey.”

Torre Tormentas training session SUR

Organised by the Pinoso Netball Association (APN) and endorsed by the Spanish National Netball Association (ANE), the tournament will bring together women's teams from Madrid, Rojales, Torre del Mar, Mallorca and Pinoso.

The ANE said in a press statement that international referees will be participating in the tournament, "guaranteeing a high level of competition and a professional standard that marks a turning point for netball in Spain."

President of the ANE, Prof. Adriana Oria, emphasised the importance of the event saying, "We will make history in women's sport and this tournament marks the beginning of a series of major events that will promote netball in our country."