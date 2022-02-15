Costa del Sol Malaga handball team make it to the European Cup semi-finals The Andalusian club beat Icelanders Vestmannaeyjar 34-27 and made it through with an aggregate score of 68-50

Local handball team, Costa del Sol Malaga, sealed an important 34-27 win on Sunday over Vestmannaeyjar to book their place in the EHF Cup (the sport's premier club competition) semi-final for the second year on the bounce.

The Andalusians achieved a crushing and convincing win over their opponents which saw their 11-goal advantage from the first leg shoot up to 18 after the return match. The Icelandics were no match for the Malaga club, and so far they have failed to meet their maker in the competition.

Taking into account the first leg's convincing win, Suso Gallardo's side took to the court with boosted morale and resting key players such as Sole López. Costa del Sol Malaga focused on building a strong defence to then steal the ball and run with it, putting into practice devastating counterattacks that only widened the score in their favour.

Ball recovery proved to be crucial for the final score, as the duo formed by Espe López and Isa Madeiros was up to the task. The latter score six goals alone, putting her side up by seven in the first half.

Vestmannaeyjar had all the possible opportunities to pull off a comeback, but despite their main attacker Jovanovic scoring six out seven chances, the Icelanders failed to convert any of their four free throws, which eventually sunk their morale.

The game only improved for the hosts, with Talita Alves putting on a brilliant display and scoring all seven of her chances, the most in her side. In the end it was a win which every player contributed towards, as the teams continues writing in Costa del Sol Malaga's history book.

The Andalusians will play their semi-final game on 26 March, as they eagerly await for the rest of the quarter-final matches to be played next week.