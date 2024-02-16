Copa del Rey touches down in Malaga

SUR Malaga Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga basketball side Unicaja will get their Copa del Rey title defence under way tonight as the city's Martín Carpena arena plays host to this year's competition.

If they get past Tenerife, Unicaja will face either Barcelona or Baxi Manresa in Saturday's semi-final.

The final will take place on Sunday, with one of Real Madrid, UCAM Murcia, Gran Canaria or Valencia waiting from the other side of the draw.