Copa del Rey touches down in Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:51
Malaga basketball side Unicaja will get their Copa del Rey title defence under way tonight as the city's Martín Carpena arena plays host to this year's competition.
If they get past Tenerife, Unicaja will face either Barcelona or Baxi Manresa in Saturday's semi-final.
The final will take place on Sunday, with one of Real Madrid, UCAM Murcia, Gran Canaria or Valencia waiting from the other side of the draw.
