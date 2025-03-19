Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Championship Week action under way on Wednesday. Diana Oros/ECN
Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast

With the weather playing havoc with the European Cricket League schedule, Championship Week has been condensed into a three-day bonanza

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:29

The heavy rainfall experienced across much of Malaga province hasn’t been kind to this year’s edition of the European Cricket League being played at the Cártama Oval.

Much of the planned action for the past fortnight has been affected, with several of the T10-format matches being cancelled because of the wet conditions.

That said, there was a break in the rain over the weekend, allowing the remainder of the group action to be played out.

In Group G, Roma CC progressed after beating Beveren by five wickets in Sunday’s final to complete the lineup for Championship Week.

With the rain then returning, finals week has now been condensed into three intense days of action. On Wednesday, an incredible 11 matches are scheduled from 8am to 9pm, with the remaining 10 set to take place on Thursday— all ahead of a big final day on Friday.

As ever, entrance at the Cártama Oval is free and, weather permitting, a festival atmosphere is promised.

