Carlton CC top their group with ease in week three The Scottish side topped their group, winning all five of their games as they hope to qualify for the Championship Week

Carlton Cricket Club became the first team to solely top their group during the third week of the European Cricket League.

The Scottish side showed no mercy, winning all of their five games with a net runrate of +2.301. Olten and Cluj finished with six points each in second and third, respectively, though the former ended ahead of the Romanians thanks to their +2.153 runrate, much better than Cluj's +0.760. Prague and Brescia CC King also finished level on points, while Zeytinburnu Zafer ended at the bottom.

Brescia CC managed to book their place in Finals Friday despite finishing fourth, and will now see if they can take advantage of their second chance and defeat Cluj or Olten in eliminator three, before eventually facing off against the clear favourites in Carlton.