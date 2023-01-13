Carlos Sainz drops out after accident and brave attempt to continue Both Carlos Sainz and Joan Barreda had to pull out following crashes which resulted in hospitalisation

There won't be a Spanish winner in this year's competition after both Carlos Sainz and Joan Barreda had to pull out following crashes which resulted in hospitalisation.

In the case of 60-year-old Sainz, his vehicle overturned during the ninth stage after a hard crash in the sand dunes. Despite damage to his back, the veteran decided to make a surprise return and would have continued if it weren't for irreparable damage to his Audi's chassis.

This crash prevented Sainz from completing his 16th Dakar Rally, but the veteran has vowed to return in 2024.