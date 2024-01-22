Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Kameni, left, on the Antequera bench. SUR
Carlos Kameni leaves Antequera after short-term deal expires
Football

The former Malaga keeper won't renew his contract following the return to fitness of number one Iván Moreno

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Monday, 22 January 2024, 21:24

Former Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni is now searching for a new club after Antequera decided not to renew the Cameroonian's short-term contract.

The decision comes after normal first-choice stopper Iván Moreno returned to action and delivered an outstanding performance in his comeback match.

Kameni, 39, played a total of five matches for Antequera (against Recreativo Granada, Linares, Algeciras, Huesca and Alcoyano) as he covered for Moreno, conceding seven goals.

Despite speculation about extending his contract, especially in light of Eric Puerto's departure, the goalkeeper took to social media to officially announce his departure.

In a heartfelt message, he said, "I want to thank the club, the coach and his coaching staff, the physios, the fans, and the team for allowing me to enjoy this wonderful experience."

With Kameni's departure, Antequera must now find a suitable second-choice keeper in this market.

Additionally, despite the recent acquisition of forward Luismi, the club are actively searching for another striker to bolster their attacking options.

