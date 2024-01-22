Antequera still chasing the play-offs as they return to winning ways

Antonio J. Guerrero Malaga Monday, 22 January 2024, 07:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

After three games without tasting victory, Antequera returned to winning ways on Sunday with a narrow 1-0 victory at home over Atlético Madrid B.

Javier Medina's side took the lead in the 38th minute when a brave Ale García headed the ball over the line from close range after a quick switch of play.

Atletico's reserves then fought hard to get back into the game but Antequera expertly closed ranks, forming a solid defensive block that was difficult to penetrate.

The win firmed up Antequera's grip on sixth place, but they still sit five points off the play-off places.

Leapfrog

In the division below, Estepona and Marbella swapped places after the former extended their winless run to three games with a 1-0 loss away to Águilas and the latter moved into fourth place with a 1-0 win away in Ciudad Real, making it back-to-back wins.

Marbella's Rafa De Vicente on the ball. SUR

Vélez (eighth), meanwhile, put on an excellent show of professionalism and resilience in the midst of their financial challenges and now sit just one point away from the play-off places after a 2-0 victory in Orihuela.

It wasn't such good news for El Palo (16th), though, who solidified their position as the weakest home team with a 0-2 loss to UCAM Murcia.

Eight-point lead

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos extended their lead at the top to eight points with a 2-1 away victory against Melilla, just as second-placed Torre del Mar were held to a goalless draw at home against Poli Almería.

The Torremolinos players celebrate a goal. SUR

Elsewhere, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) delivered one of their best performances so far, in a 2-0 victory against Almería B in which Antoñito Cordero scored a brace in the last 20 minutes.

At the bottom of the table, Málaga City's (16th) goal-scoring struggles continued, drawing 0-0 against relegation rivals Poli Ejido in Nerja, while in Torreperogil, Rincón (17th) suffered a 1-0 defeat with a goal just before halftime.