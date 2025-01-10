Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carlos Cura CD Estepona
Carlos Cura takes the helm at Estepona football club
Football

Carlos Cura takes the helm at Estepona football club

The 37-year-old from Madrid, formerly of Rayo Majadahonda, replaces Oriol Riera, who was sacked on New Year's Eve

J. R. Padilla

Malaga

Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:38

Carlos Cura has been appointed the new Estepona football club coach until the end of the season. The 37-year-old from Madrid, formerly of Rayo Majadahonda, replaces Oriol Riera, who was sacked on New Year's Eve despite a win at Don Benito.

Cura's experience includes spells with Atlético Madrid's youth teams and stints at Ursaria, Moscardó and Paracuellos.

The side sit seventh in the table, just three points off the playoffs.

