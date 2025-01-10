Carlos Cura takes the helm at Estepona football club

J. R. Padilla Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:38 Compartir

Carlos Cura has been appointed the new Estepona football club coach until the end of the season. The 37-year-old from Madrid, formerly of Rayo Majadahonda, replaces Oriol Riera, who was sacked on New Year's Eve despite a win at Don Benito.

Cura's experience includes spells with Atlético Madrid's youth teams and stints at Ursaria, Moscardó and Paracuellos.

The side sit seventh in the table, just three points off the playoffs.