Indoor surface pushes Carlos Alcaraz to the limit as Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals title in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz fell 7-6 7-5 to Jannik Sinner in Turin on Sunday despite producing a display that showed clear progress on a surface that has often favoured his rival. The Spaniard fought through two hours and fifteen minutes of high-intensity tennis and repeatedly pushed the Italian to the edge but Sinner’s ability to strike at the decisive junctures proved the difference.

Alcaraz created the only break point of a tense opening set which doubled as a set point yet Sinner escaped with a bold second serve before forcing a tie-break. The Spaniard, usually dominant in that situation against Sinner, saw his forehand falter as the world number two edged ahead to the delight of a partisan crowd at the Inalpi Arena.

The first set unfolded amid tension and interruptions. At deuce on Sinner’s serve, play stopped for around ten minutes when a spectator suffered a medical issue and Alcaraz later needed treatment on his left hamstring after a fierce baseline rally. Far from disrupting him, the pause sharpened his focus and he drove through the exchanges with growing aggression.

Alcaraz made the perfect response at the start of the second set by breaking Sinner’s serve for the first time in the tournament. The momentum swung back after a rare mis-hit forehand and a fortunate net touch that dropped in for Sinner who levelled and gradually reapplied pressure.

The Spaniard kept urging himself on with cries of “come on Charly” as he searched for a breakthrough and he repeatedly pushed Sinner deep behind the baseline. Yet the Italian held firm on the biggest points and converted his lone championship point to retain the title without dropping a set.

Alcaraz now turns his attention to the Davis Cup after pushing Sinner closer than the scoreline suggests.