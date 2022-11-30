Benalmádena's half marathon, 5k and 10k races break participation records Some 1,500 runners took part in the three events, with the organisers raising 45,000 euros for Proyecto Hombre

Some 1,500 runners took part in three races in Benalmádena. / MARINA RIVAS

Benalmádena's Holiday World Half Marathon, the event's seventh edition, took place on Sunday 27 November. The race, as well as the sixth 5k and 10k, saw some 1,500 runners break the record for most participants.

The start and finish line was located at the famous Three Elephants roundabout, which is found next to the Holiday World resort.

The organisers were able to raise 45,000 euros thanks to the races, and the money will go towards the Proyecto Hombre charity, who help young men with adiction problems.

Race winners

The winner of the men's half marathon was Antonio Jesús Aguilar, who defended his 2021 win with an impressive time of 1:11:21. He was followed onto the podium by Carlos Pascual and David Lares.

Gabriela Vieitez also retained her half marathon title as she crossed the line in 1:34:01, with Verónica Asenio and Narda Claros finshing second and third, respectively.

Long before the half marathon finishers completed their race, Juan Jiménez took just 17:16 to win the men's 5k, while Michelle Kenny recorded a fast 18:27 in the women's race.

Riccardo Giuseppe was crowned the winner of the 10k race with a 34:18, while Elisa Montesinos finished with a 41:50 to win the women's race.