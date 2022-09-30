Belgium top their group as the rest fight for prime position for Finals Friday After the Belgian side secured first place, the remaining teams had to work for their position in the table for the play-offs in the ECC

Belgium continued their good form in their group at the European Cricket Championship, making it six wins from seven games to secure first place at the Cártama Oval in week three of the tournament.

As for the other teams, they all had the chance to finish as high as second, which is crucial for Friday's game as it would give them a second chance if they lost to Belgium in Qualifier 1.

The Belgian side beat France by 17 runs and twice defeated Scotland by six wickets. Back-to-back wins came against Malta by seven wickets and then by 47 runs. They avenged their defeat to Luxembourg by beating them by 61 runs on Thursday morning, with their final game against France still to be played at the time of going to press.

After showing strong performances all week, it would go down to Scotland and Luxembourg to fight for second place; while Malta's loss to France meant that the French ended up qualifying thanks to their better runrate.