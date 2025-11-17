Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González and her partner Fernández with their trophies. Premier Padel
Padel

Malaga's Bea González claims fourth title of season with Dubai Premier Padel triumph

The local star and her partner Claudia Fernández beat the world number ones 6-1 7-5 after a dominant first set and a tense closing stretch

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 17 November 2025, 11:07

Malaga padel star Bea González strengthened her status as the 'Queen of Dubai' on Sunday as she and her partner Claudia Fernández secured their fourth title of the year at the Premier Padel P1 in the United Arab Emirates. The world number three pair defeated top seeds Gemma Triay and Delfi Brea 6-1 7-5 in the final.

González and Fernández reached their eighth final of the season after overcoming world number twos Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría in the semi-final. They then swept through the opening set of the final in just half an hour. They produced a stream of winners and powerful play while Triay and Brea struggled to match their intensity.

The second set proved far tighter as Triay and Brea raised their level and fought to stay in the contest. Both teams held serve until González and Fernández broke for 4-3 then consolidated for a two-game lead. However, they missed a chance to close out the match and the pace quickened as all four players exchanged rapid volleys and bold attacking shots.

The world number threes then earned a decisive second break to seal the 7-5 set and secure the title three months after their success in Madrid.

Exhausted after the final González said: "It was a really tough win. It’s been a really hard week. We’ve been away for a long time. We missed playing a final. We enjoyed it so much and when we enjoy it like that we play really well."

