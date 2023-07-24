Bea González has another win under her belt ahead of Malaga Open The local padel star, with partner Delfi Brea, overcame the world number one pairing to win the Premier Padel tournament in Madrid on Sunday

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Local padel star Bea González got her preparations for the Malaga Open off to the perfect start with victory in the final of the Premier Padel tournament in Madrid on Sunday.

Alongside Delfi Brea, González made an incredible comeback against world ranking leaders Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría in a thrilling final (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) to secure their first title together on this particular tour.

González, 21, and her Argentinian court partner played one of their best games together thus far. Having gone a set down, they battled back to secure the second and third sets in a gruelling encounter lasting almost three and a half hours, with 38 games played and two intense tie-breaks.

The pair will now be looking to fight for their third title of the year together as the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city hosts the final stages of the Cervezas Victoria Málaga Open until Sunday, 30 July.