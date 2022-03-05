Bautista avoids Davis Cup upset as Spain qualify for finals The highest-ranked Spaniard on the team defeated Romania's Copil (6-2, 6-3) to seal his country's place in September's group stage

Spain shot down any chance of a Romania comeback following Roberto Bautista's second singles win today in Marbella against Marius Copil (6-2, 6-3) to hand his side a place in the Davis Cup Finals, due to begin with the group stage in September.

The Spaniard took to the court after Alejandro Davidovich and Pedro Martínez lost the doubles match, though that defeat didn't faze him. Copil, his opponent, only worried spectators after having two break points in the first game.

Bautista, though, reacted well, put on a brilliant display of tennis at the Puente Romano club and picked up a much-need third point to help his side through to the tournament's group stages later on in the year.

Copil, ranked 261st in the world, messed up his service games, which he ceded to Bautista three times throughout the two sets. This allowed the Spaniard to quickly finish the match in just one hour and twenty minutes.

It proved to be an important statement of intent from Spain, as a second defeat would mean the tie would have gone down to the last game, which would have seen young Carlos Alcaraz forced to win the last singles match in order for Spain to qualify.