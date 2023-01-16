Barcelona crush Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup Xavi wins his first title as coach thanks to goals from Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri

Barcelona are Spanish Super Cup champions after comfortably beating Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Goals from man-of-the-match Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri punished Los Blancos, who at no point were able to stop a rampant Barça, who have now won their first trophy under head coach Xavi.

The King Fahd International Stadium was the venue for this strangest of Clásicos, played in front of a mostly neutral crowd, who were treated to two slick first-half goals.

Youngster Gavi, playing from the left, slotted past Thibaut Courtois in the 33rd minute before laying the second on a plate for Lewandowski just before the break.

La Liga leaders Barça’s momentum continued into the second half, and Gavi again was involved, sending the ball across the face of goal for Pedri to sweep home the third.

Karim Benzema’s late poacher’s goal turned out to be a mere consolation for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who struggled to find any rhythm prior to making a host of changes in the second half.