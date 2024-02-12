Bad run continues for out-of-form Antequera

ADG / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 12 February 2024, 09:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera's poor run of form continued in Mallorca on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat to struggling Atlético Baleares, making it three games without a win and four away losses on the bounce.

All of the goals came in an action-packed second 45 after a first-half stalemate. After the break, both teams attacked more aggressively, with Baleares scoring first through Leonel Ferroni's strike through the keeper's legs in the 51st minute.

Antequera equalised midway through the second half with a goal from Yeremy Socorro, who stabbed the ball through a crowd into the net after the ball dropped inside the area following a corner kick.

However, their joy was short-lived as David Rodríguez put the hosts back in the lead four minutes later with a deflected strike sending the keeper the wrong way.

Defeat leaves Antequera's play-off aspirations in tatters, with the side now sitting in ninth place in Primera RFEF, eight points off fifth and ten behind Malaga.

No wins

In the division below, none of the Malaga teams were able to find a win this weekend.

Despite being the more dominant team, Estepona (fifth) had to settle for just a point away at Cádiz Mirandilla due to a glaring error from goalkeeper Razak. But fortunately for him, Omar Perdomo's goal in the 72nd minute could make it 1-1.

Meanwhile, relegation battlers El Palo (17th) stumbled again at home ground, drawing 2-2 against fellow strugglers Cartagena B.

At Vivar Téllez, Vélez (eighth), severely weakened due to their delicate financial situation, ended up losing 4-0 to visitors La Unión.

Lastly, in Orihuela, Marbella (fourth) drew 1-1 in a closely contested match. Marbella took the lead through Aitor Puñal, but were pegged back by a penalty just before half time.

Better luck

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos continued their march towards the title with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Almería B (who lost away from home for the first time), courtesy of a goal from Álex Camacho.

Considerably far behind them are Torre del Mar (third), who secured a 2-1 away at El Ejido after picking up just three points from their last four games, and Atlético Malagueño (fourth).

The Torre del Mar team celebrate their win in the changing room. SUR

The Malaga reserve side, however, dropped points at home again, drawing 1-1 with Motril, another play-off contender, despite controlling the match.

Towards the bottom of the table, Rincón (17th) secured just their third win of the season, defeating bottom side Melilla 2-0 at home, with Fatty scoring a brace.

Elsewhere, in Armilla, Málaga City (14th) lost 1-0, dragging them back close to the relegation zone once more.