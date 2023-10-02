Antequera win again to go four points clear of the drop zone

The Antequera players celebrate in front of their fans.

After picking up their first league win last weekend against Sanluqueño, Antequera won again on Sunday, this time at home in the scorching heat, 3-0 against Atlético Baleares.

Chema Núñez proved to be the key man, bagging two goals in quick succession in first-half stoppage time. The first came from a rebound after Luismi Redondo hit the post. For the second, he was teed up by Luismi to give his side a comfortable lead going into the second 45.

The hosts remained aggressive in attack after the break and extended their advantage in the 69th minute through Ale García to put them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Marbella still unbeaten

In the division below, Segunda RFEF, Marbella (first) maintained their undefeated status but had to stage a comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Orihuela, thanks to late headers from Aitor Puñal and Marcos Olguín.

Vélez (third), meanwhile, went though a rollercoaster of emotions against La Unión, eventually losing 3-2 after conceding a late penalty, a red card for Charlie l'Anson and a 96th-minute winner.

Estepona (16th), under new coach Ángel Rodríguez, lost again, this time a 0-1 defeat at home against Cádiz Mirandilla.

However, there was good news for El Palo (15th), who clinched their first win of the season - a 2-1 win away against Cartagena B. Raúl Rojas scored around the half-hour mark, and Amín added another goal towards the end.

Big win for Torremolinos

In Tercera RFEF, Spain's fifth tier, Torremolinos (first) continued their dominant form, comfortably beating Almería B 4-1 with goals from Iker Burgos (two), Fran Gallego, and Mérida.

Elsewhere, Malaga's reserve team Atlético Malagueño (fourth) suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-0 to Motril courtesy of two first-half goals.

Ampliar Torre del Mar's Arturo fights for the ball. J. R. Padilla

At the same time, Torre del Mar (eighth) secured their first victory of the season against Poli Ejido (2-0). Antonio López played a pivotal role, scoring a brace.

Málaga City (sixth), meanwhile, earned another point with a 1-1 draw against Arenas. Alberto Cuesta scored the only goal for the hosts in Nerja.

In Melilla, Rincón (13th) recorded their third consecutive draw (1-1) against their unfancied opponents, not finding the equaliser until the 71st minute through Chechu's free-kick.