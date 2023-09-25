Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fermín and Luismi Redondo celebrate one of Antequera's goals. Agencia LOF
Antequera pick up first win of the season in resounding fashion
Football

Antequera pick up first win of the season in resounding fashion

Three points also went to Marbella, Vélez, Torremolinos and Atlético Malagueño in the lower tiers of Spanish football

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla

Malaga

Monday, 25 September 2023, 06:48

Antequera have finally picked up the first win of their Primera RFEF campaign - a resounding 0-3 away win over Atlético Sanluqueño on Sunday night.

In their fifth game since earning promotion, the visitors were helped significantly by the ill-discipline of Sanluqueño's Joan Rojas. Firstly, he brought down Loren Burón in the box, conceding a yellow card and a penalty that Luismi duly converted in the 30th minutes.

Then, just three minutes later, the same pair clashed again on the right wing, earning Rojas his marching orders.

The second half began with the home team pushing for an equaliser, but this left them exposed to Antequera on the counter-attack. And in the 62nd minute, Ale Marín was able to carry the ball from one area to the other, putting it on a plate for Solano to make it 0-2.

Ale García then had two clear chances to extend the lead but was denied by Samuel on both occasions. However, he finally found the net at the third attempt, taking advantage of a defensive error to make it 0-3.

Marbella win the derby

In the division below, Segunda RFEF, Marbella emerged victorious in the derby of the western Costa del Sol, beating 10-man Estepona on their home ground (1-0) to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

The win came courtesy of a bizarre own goal by goalkeeper Razak, who completely misjudged Guerrero's defensive header as it dropped from the sky, onto his goal line and in.

Elsewhere in the division, Vélez, despite being pegged back at home to Antoniano, managed to find the winner through Gastón, who scored a fantastic goal from the edge of the penalty area (2-1).

El Palo's winless streak, meanwhile, continued despite scoring their first goal in the division. Orihuela scored twice in three minutes to secure a 1-2 away win.

Three Malaga sides flying

In Group 9 of Tercera RFEF, three Malaga-based teams are currently in the top five, with Juventud de Torremolinos leading the table with a 100-per-cent record.

Leaders Torremolinos celebrate victory over Torre del Mar. SUR

They beat another local side this weekend in the shape of Torre del Mar (1-0), who are yet to win, thanks to a goal from Marcos Corral.

In another local derby, Rincón continued to show inconsistency in their 0-0 home draw against Málaga City, who sit fifth.

At La Rosaleda, Atlético Malagueño took the stage, steadily improving and comfortably defeating Poli Almería 3-1 to claim third place.

