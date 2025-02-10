Antequera CF thrashed in Ibiza as title hopes receive a setback

Ricardo Deza / ADG Ibiza / Malaga Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:24 Compartir

Antequera CF's leadership of group two of Primera RFEF is now in jeopardy after they suffered a crushing 5-3 defeat against Ibiza on Sunday, marking their worst performance of the season.

Ibiza took an early lead within two minutes when Guillem Jaime turned a cross into his own net. The home side continued to dominate, doubling their lead in the 20th minute through a header from Iago Indias.

Six minutes later, Mo Dauda capitalised on a defensive lapse to make it 3-0, and Monjonell added a fourth in the 32nd minute from a corner.

Antequera showed some resilience as Luismi Luengo struck twice before half time, reducing the deficit to 4-2. However, Ibiza swiftly responded in stoppage time, with Olabe heading home to restore a three-goal cushion in a crazy first half.

Too little, too late

The second half saw fewer chances, with Antequera's Longo scoring in the 81st minute to bring the final score to 5-3. Despite a late push, it was too little, too late for the visitors.

This loss, combined with Real Murcia’s 4-1 victory over Marbella, has cut Antequera’s lead at the top to just one point. With Ibiza now only five points behind, the title race is tightening.

Antequera will look to bounce back, and tighten up in defence, when they face Castilla at home on Sunday at noon. The Malaga side have now conceded more than a third of their total goals against this season in just two matches.