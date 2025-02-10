Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ex-Malaga full-back Javi Jiménez, now playing for Ibiza. Antequera CF
Antequera CF thrashed in Ibiza as title hopes receive a setback
Football

Antequera CF thrashed in Ibiza as title hopes receive a setback

The inland Malaga province side suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, conceding five goals in crazy first half

Ricardo Deza / ADG

Ibiza / Malaga

Monday, 10 February 2025, 12:24

Antequera CF's leadership of group two of Primera RFEF is now in jeopardy after they suffered a crushing 5-3 defeat against Ibiza on Sunday, marking their worst performance of the season.

Ibiza took an early lead within two minutes when Guillem Jaime turned a cross into his own net. The home side continued to dominate, doubling their lead in the 20th minute through a header from Iago Indias.

Six minutes later, Mo Dauda capitalised on a defensive lapse to make it 3-0, and Monjonell added a fourth in the 32nd minute from a corner.

Antequera showed some resilience as Luismi Luengo struck twice before half time, reducing the deficit to 4-2. However, Ibiza swiftly responded in stoppage time, with Olabe heading home to restore a three-goal cushion in a crazy first half.

Too little, too late

The second half saw fewer chances, with Antequera's Longo scoring in the 81st minute to bring the final score to 5-3. Despite a late push, it was too little, too late for the visitors.

This loss, combined with Real Murcia’s 4-1 victory over Marbella, has cut Antequera’s lead at the top to just one point. With Ibiza now only five points behind, the title race is tightening.

Antequera will look to bounce back, and tighten up in defence, when they face Castilla at home on Sunday at noon. The Malaga side have now conceded more than a third of their total goals against this season in just two matches.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gunilla Von Bismarck: Queen of the Marbella jet-set
  2. 2 Malaga Airport seeks clearance for expansion
  3. 3 Are you a Spanish tax resident? It's time to submit Modelo 720
  4. 4 Spanish government promises to 'speed up' new Costa del Sol desalination plant
  5. 5 The empire of Gianni Versace in Malaga: from nouveau riche baroque to supermodel boom
  6. 6 The British woman who plays walking football for Spain
  7. 7 Rockin' in the sun in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Castle in Spain up for grabs with a cool 3.6-million-euro asking price
  9. 9 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Rogiera amoena
  10. 10 New concept unveiled for luxury hotel tower in Malaga port

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Antequera CF thrashed in Ibiza as title hopes receive a setback