Antequera stage impressive comeback to move closer to the play-offs

Antequera's first match with British businessman Mike Garlick at the helm produced a win, with the Malaga side staging an impressive comeback to beat Recreativo Granada 2-1 on the road.

Carlos Pérez put the home side in the lead within five minutes with a well-worked set-piece goal, but Antequera were level just two minutes later when Luis Redondo won and then converted a penalty.

However, Antequera had to withstand a lot of pressure from the hosts, who created numerous chances and had several penalty shouts of their own turned down.

Eventually, with 20 minutes left on the clock, Destiny stood up to be counted, beating the keeper to a high ball to head home the winner.

This win marks the team's second consecutive victory and, notably, their first away triumph in 2024. The result leaves them five points off the play-off places.

Draws aplenty

In the division below, Marbella (third) scored late again, but this time it was to salvage a draw against bottom side Cartagena B (1-1). Despite going behind in the 60th minute, the visitors pressed hard until Hugo Rodríguez salvaged a point with a goal in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, neighbours Estepona (sixth) also salvaged a late point (extending their streak of consecutive draws to four), this time with a 1-1 draw against Racing Cartagena Mar Menor. Nacho Goma found the equaliser in the 88th minute.

At Vivar Téllez, there was another draw as Vélez (tenth) hosted second-placed Yeclano. Vélez took the lead twice through goals from Andrés Ortega and Sunday, but Yeclano, vying for the top spot, managed to fight back.

The only local side not to draw in Segunda RFEF was El Palo (17th), who suffered another setback in their quest for survival, losing 1-0 at home in the six-pointer against La Unión.

The chase continues

In the fifth tier, Torre del Mar (second) continued to keep the pressure on leaders Juventud de Torremolinos with a resounding 4-0 victory for the second consecutive week, this time against Rincón (now second bottom).

The Torre del Mar changing room after the game. SUR

Meanwhile, despite struggling in attack, Torremolinos (first) maintained their cushion with a 1-0 victory over Torredonjimeno with a header from Fran Gallego.

Elsewhere, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) look set for another shot at promotion after a commanding 5-0 win over Torreperogil put to bed some doubts about their recent home form.

Finally, Málaga City (13th), despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Huétor-Vega, remain clear of the relegation zone.