Antequera seal promotion to the third tier of Spanish football with four games left to go The long-time league leaders will be playing in Primera RFEF next season and celebrated with an open-top bus parade through the town

The players celebrate their promotion on the field at El Maulí.

It had been a long time coming, but Antequera have finally sealed promotion to the third tier of Spanish football.

They will go up as champions, having amassed an unassailable lead at the top of Group 4 of Segunda RFEF with four games still left to play.

The feat was eventually achieved today, Saturday 15 April, after a 2-0 win over Yeclano in front of around 3,000 people at their home ground, El Maulí, with goals from Montori and Luis Alcalde.

After the final whistle, there were ecstatic scenes around the ground as fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with the players, who later toured the town on an open-top bus.

Historic achievement

Promotion to Primera RFEF is one of the highlights of the club's relatively short history. The best they had achieved previously was promotion to Segunda B (then also the third tier) in 1981 and 2008.

Their 2021 promotion to Segunda RFEF has since proved to be the catalyst for the success that the club it currently enjoying.

Dutch investment

Abel Segovia's team began the year, backed by new Dutch investors, with a renewed and rejuvenated squad and an aim to gain promotion to Primera RFEF within two or three years.

However, the team had an excellent first half of the season, losing only once (to Vélez), and really started to dream of promotion once they beat Mar Menor (league leaders at the time) to go top themselves.

Their lead then only continued to grow and it became only a matter of time before promotion was mathematically sealed, coming as early as mid-April.