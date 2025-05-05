Antequera CF salvage a point with two stoppage-time goals

It was a heart-stopping finish at the El Maulí stadium. Thanks to late goals from Álex Rubio and Fomeyem, Antequera turned the game around after being 0-2 down throughout the second half. But that was right at the end, the beginning came with a change in Javi Medina's starting eleven for Antequera, in which only four of the starting line-up were back from the previous game against Mérida. A very different Antequera from the previous matchday had control of the ball and play, they had chances, but without clear determination to create danger in the defence.

The first moment of danger came on Jero Lario's goal after a run from Antonetti that left Iván Pérez behind, but the goalkeeper was able to stop it. The first half did not have a clear dominant team, but there were many cards and fouls, which was the theme of the match. Passing was not the main feature of the game, with no long-range moves.

Two of the most important chances for Antequera came when Agus Moreno and Aspra robbed their opponents and Aspra tried to surprise the advancing goalkeeper from the centre. Just when it looked like the game was going to half-time, Antonetti took a corner kick for Sevilla Atlético. Jero's extraordinary save fell to Darío, who shot offside, cancelling out a goal that would have been a real blow before the break.

The second half got off to a good start for Sevilla Atlético. Although they didn't dominate the ball, when it came to scoring, they did so dangerously. The first came from a great cross by Miguel Sierra that was headed down low by Íker Muñoz, scoring just inside the post.

Antequera didn't have the clarity of ideas to take the game, something they have suffered from in every match. The minutes went by until in a bad defensive adjustment, Antonetti stole the ball and crossed for Mateo Mejía to make it 2-0.

Considering the score, Medina introduced changes in search of more pace and a bit of bite in the team. Antequera went in again and again to harass Alberto Flores, but without any clear shots. Until, in the 91st minute, Chema Núñez got into the box with everything he had and pulled a pass back that Rubio put in after brushing against an opponent. After the relief of this comeback, in the 96th minute there was another goal. Chema passed to Biabiany who crossed to Fomeyem who scored the equaliser with a fierce shot, sparking madness in El Maulí. Sevilla had a further chance to score, but Biabiany saved it in a crazy finish that left Antequera in the promotion zone to play Real Murcia next week.