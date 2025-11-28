Antequera sack coach Abel Gómez after claiming just three points from their last five games

N. Carmona / J. Garrido Malaga. Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:26 Share

Abel Gómez became the eighth coach in Group 2 of Primera RFEF to lose his job this season after Antequera CF decided to call time on his brief tenure at the club.

The decision was taken by the club hierarchy after the side slipped into the relegation zone, with Gómez claiming just 13 points from his 13 games in charge.

The final nail in the coffin came after Murcia visited El Maulí on Saturday and inflicted a second-half defeat, making it just three points earned from their last five games.

Despite early chances for Marcelo, Alberto Quintana and Luismi Gutiérrez, Antequera couldn't break the deadlock and, ultimately, Antonio David's long-range effort and a late Pedro Benito finish sealed a 2-0 win for the visitors.

Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva, who until now were both sporting directors at the club, will take interim charge of the side until a replacement for Gómez has been identified.