Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva, with an Antequera scarf. Antequera CF
Football

Antequera sack coach Abel Gómez after claiming just three points from their last five games

Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva, who until now were both sporting directors at the club, will take interim charge of the side until a replacement for Gómez has been identified

N. Carmona / J. Garrido

Malaga.

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:26

Abel Gómez became the eighth coach in Group 2 of Primera RFEF to lose his job this season after Antequera CF decided to call time on his brief tenure at the club.

The decision was taken by the club hierarchy after the side slipped into the relegation zone, with Gómez claiming just 13 points from his 13 games in charge.

The final nail in the coffin came after Murcia visited El Maulí on Saturday and inflicted a second-half defeat, making it just three points earned from their last five games.

Despite early chances for Marcelo, Alberto Quintana and Luismi Gutiérrez, Antequera couldn't break the deadlock and, ultimately, Antonio David's long-range effort and a late Pedro Benito finish sealed a 2-0 win for the visitors.

Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva, who until now were both sporting directors at the club, will take interim charge of the side until a replacement for Gómez has been identified.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  7. 7 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  8. 8 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Antequera sack coach Abel Gómez after claiming just three points from their last five games

Antequera sack coach Abel Gómez after claiming just three points from their last five games