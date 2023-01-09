Antequera and El Palo’s promotion charges continue We go around the grounds in the province to sum up the third and fourth-tier action

Segunda Division RFEF

Antequera 2 Sanluqueño 0

In Group 4, Antequera continued in their pursuit to be league champions with a 2-0 win over Sanluqueño.

Second-half goals from Montori and Alcalde made it three wins out of three and they now sit eight points clear of second-placed Recreativo.

Xerez 2 Vélez 0

Vélez’s shortcomings on the road were in evidence again as they suffered a capitulation in second-half stoppage time, throwing away a point as they lost 2-0.

Goals from Ricky and Bello secured Xerez’s first home win of the season, while Vélez sit in 11th.

Sevilla Atlético 1 Torremolinos 0

Juventud Torremolinos remain in the relegation zone after losing 1-0 to Sevilla's reserve team, despite being a man up for the final half an hour and dominating many phases of the game.

The only goal came from local boy Isra, a recent signing from Antequera, in the 25th minute.

Estepona 3 Unión Adarve 1

Estepona took advantage of their numerical superiority in the second half to sweep aside Unión Adarve in a dominant second half.

It was 1-1 when Pineda was sent off in the 40th minute, paving the way for the hosts to take a commanding lead in the second 45 through headers from Álvaro Sánchez and Lucas Pérez. Estepona remain in the Group 5 play-off places.

Futu to the rescue again for Málaga Femenino Malaga’s women’s team restarted the year in the best way possible, returning from Las Palmas with all three points from their game with Unión Vieira on Sunday. This very even game was settled late on, with just four minutes left on the clock, when Torralvo redirected a deep cross back into the six-yard box where Malaga’s top scorer with five goals, Futu, completely unmarked, couldn’t miss. The side sit fourth in Group 2 of Segunda RFE and welcome third-placed Balears to Rincón de la Victoria next time out

Tercera RFEF

Marbella 3 Málaga City 0

Marbella completed what turned out to be a comfortable victory in Coín to help their promotion push. The “hosts” went ahead through Agus Alonso from the spot in the 31st minute, but it wasn’t until Márquez was sent off for the visitors in the 87th minute that Marbella added two more goals through a Juanpe free-kick and a classy shot from top scorer Dago.

Atlético Malagueño 1 Porcuna 1

An injury-time equaliser from David Jiménez was a cruel blow for Malaga’s reserve team who thought they had won it through Paco's headed goal ten minutes earlier. They sit in ninth place.

Huétor Tájar 3 Torre del Mar 0

Second-placed Torre del Mar suffered their second painful defeat at the hands of Huétor Tájar this season (4-1 in the reverse fixture).

They were 2-0 down by half time with goals from Gadea and Armero, and in the second half the home side made it three through Gadea.

Huracán Melilla 0 El Palo 2

Despite missing a second-half penalty, leaders El Palo saw off bottom side Melilla with relative ease with the same two players combining for both goals: Esteban providing the assists and Falu Aranda scoring the goals.