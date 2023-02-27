Antequera just five wins from promotion as Marbella keep pace at the top

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

Segunda RFEF

Recreativo de Huelva 0 Antequera 2

Antequera took a giant step towards promotion to Primera RFEF with a 0-2 win away at their title rivals Recreativo. The visitors took the lead in the 19th minute through Alcalde, before doubling the lead and effectively ending the match as a contest through Marín's strike just after half time. The gap to second place is now 18 points. This means Antequera need just 15 points (or five more wins) to secure promotion.

Velez 2 Betis B 4

Vélez face being dragged into a relegation dogfight after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat. In a back-and-forth match, the team that defended the worst came out on the losing side. Despite coming back from two goals down to level the game after 50 minutes, Vélez were undone in the 70th minute by Ortiz, who made it 2-3. The fourth came in stoppage time.

Cerdanyola 3 Estepona 2

New Estepona coach Ruano got off to the worst possible start, as his new side went two goals down within the first half an hour of their visit to Cerdanyola. However, the Costa side showed character to battle back to level the scores thanks to a brace from Álvaro Sánchez. Unfortunately, though, Max Marcet gave the Catalans victory in the 77th minute to make it seven games without a win for Estepona, who are moving dangerously away from the play-off places in Group 5.

Juventud de Torremolinos 0 San Roque de Lepe 1

Torremolinos reverted to type at the weekend, with yet another 1-0 home defeat - their third in a row. San Roque hit them with a barrage of long throw-ins and, eventually, one led to a goal. Joel, in the 42nd minute, headed home what turned out to be the winning goal.

Tercera RFEF

Torredonjimeno 1 Marbella 2

Marbella secured a valuable 2-1 win away to Torredonjimeno, keeping them just one point off top side Jaén. Puñal scored the first when he headed home from Gato's free-kick on the half-hour mark; Iker scored the second from the bench after a great individual move by Hugo. When the game seemed to be decided, the home side converted a penalty in the 90th minute, but Marbella were able to hold on.

Porcuna 3 Torre del Mar 4

Torre del Mar had to fight to the death to see off relegation-threatened Porcuna. The hosts led the game 1-0 at half time, before substitutes Álex Pulga (two) and Junior turned the game on its head, giving the visitors a 1-3 lead. However, against all odds, Porcuna levelled the game and it required Pato to score a great goal in stoppage time to secure fourth place for the Axarquía team.

Maracena 1 El Palo 1

El Palo left Maracena ruing two points lost in their fight for direct promotion. The Granada side, in the fight for relegation, played a physical game - and it paid off. The Paleños had their chances and, during their period of greatest dominance before half time, they conceded. In the second half, the visitors dominated but could only manage to get one goal back - Tanque Silva's first in an El Palo shirt.

Atlético Malagueño 8 Huracán Melilla 0

Despite being clear favourites, few would have predicted Malaga's reserves to defeat bottom side Huracán Melilla in such convincing fashion. In the end they managed their biggest win of the season, 8-0, but the margin could have been even bigger had they not taken their foot off the gas in the final 20 minutes. By half time, they already had a five-goal lead (goals from Paco, David Márquez, Oñate and a brace from Chupete). At the start of the second half, Chupete sealed his hat-trick, followed by a Willy own goal and Bolívar's 72nd-minute strike.

Málaga City 2 Almería B 2

Málaga City grabbed a valuable point to remain confident of staying in the division. They showed great resilience to equalise twice when the Almeria reserve team took the lead on two separate occasions through Marciano. Cameron bagged the hosts' first, before a late equaliser from Mateus ensured that they remain three points away from relegation.