A distraught Antequera player as Castellón celebrate another goal. Agencia LOF
Antequera humbled at the home of the leaders
Football

Antequera humbled at the home of the leaders

Elsewhere in the regional football leagues, Vélez's financial troubles led to a worrying defeat while Torremolinos extended their lead at the top

ADG / Juan Rámon Padilla

Malaga

Monday, 29 January 2024, 14:02

Antequera just couldn't find the formula to break league leaders Castellón's unbeaten record at home and ultimately suffered a resounding 4-1 defeat on Sunday.

The match began poorly for Antequera, conceding an own goal by Lautaro just 40 seconds into the game. But despite a quick equaliser by Pepe Mena, Castellón's efficiency in front of goal and defensive lapses from Antequera allowed De Miguel and Manu Sánchez to add to the scoreboard, resulting in a 3-1 half-time lead.

In the second half, Antequera attempted a more daring offensive approach but failed to capitalise on opportunities and the hosts secured the victory with another goal from Manu Sánchez, leaving Antequera five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Derby draw

In the division below, Estepona (fifth) secured a convincing 3-0 victory at home over a significantly inferior Ciudad Real, with two first-half goals from Tahiru, added to in the second 45 by Sergio Moreno.

Meanwhile, in a fiercely contested provincial duel at Nuevo San Ignacio, El Palo (15th) and Marbella (fourth) had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Santi Luque put the hosts ahead with a penalty in the 30th minute, but Marbella equalised through Olguín in the 67th minute.

El Palo's Amin battles with Fran Moreno for the ball.
El Palo's Amin battles with Fran Moreno for the ball. J. R. P.

Elsewhere, Vélez (seventh) suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to bottom-placed team Cartagena B after being forced into making numerous changes. Their delicate financial situation has led to a series of departures, seriously depleting their normal line-up.

A 10-point lead

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos continued their title push by securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Mancha Real at El Pozuelo, thanks to goals from Javi Amaya, Iker Burgos and Mario Alonso.

Javi Mérida for Torremolinos.
Javi Mérida for Torremolinos. SUR

In Torredonjimeno, Torre del Mar (second) came close to victory but ended up drawing 1-1. They now trail the leaders by ten points.

Likewise, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) stumbled at home against Huétor-Vega, drawing 1-1, despite dominating possession.

Meanwhile, the local teams in the relegation zone continued to have a hard time. Rincón (17th) suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Jaén, while Málaga City (16th) earned a potentially valuable point with a 1-1 draw against Maracena, courtesy of Alberto Cuesta's goal.

