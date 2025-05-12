Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An aerial duel from Saturday's game. Antequera CF
Antequera CF dig deep to keep play-off dream alive
Football

Antequera CF dig deep to keep play-off dream alive

The inland Malaga side held firm away at promotion-chasing Real Murcia, with defensive discipline and missed chances the story on Saturday

Feliciano Molina. ADG

Monday, 12 May 2025, 12:42

Antequera CF earned a hard-fought point away to Real Murcia on Saturday evening, holding the Segunda División hopefuls to a 0–0 draw that keeps the inland Malaga side in fourth place in Group 2 of the Primera Federación with two games remaining.

From the outset, the visitors controlled the rhythm of the match. Real Murcia sat deep early on, and Antequera carved out the first clear opportunity around the 15-minute mark. A flicked header by Biabiany released Luismi Gutiérrez, whose finish beat keeper Gazzaniga but was cleared off the line.

Murcia reacted with chances of their own, including a curling effort by Raúl Alcaina and a one-on-one miss by Flakus, denied smartly by Antequera keeper Jero.

Resolve

The second half saw Murcia press for a breakthrough, but Antequera’s compact defending limited them to a single dangerous strike from Loren.

Coach Javier Medina delayed changes until the 85th minute, content with his team’s structure. With Murcia lacking creativity and visibly tense, Antequera’s resilience earned them a crucial draw.

Antequera next host midtable Betis Deportivo at El Maulí on Saturday, although Chema will miss out through suspension.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 It's grilled sardine season on the Costa del Sol and here are ten of the best places to try them
  2. 2 Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar
  3. 3 Malaga province bikers urged to get into gear for a good cause
  4. 4 United nationalities summit in Marbella to focus on the elderly
  5. 5 Costa del Sol blues band offer night of distinct boogie, swing and jump
  6. 6 Famous British green campaigner Jane Goodall brings her message of hope to Malaga
  7. 7 Stress is triggering inflammation in your brain...
  8. 8 Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities
  10. 10 Arty tutti-frutti and Kandinsky sets the tone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Antequera CF dig deep to keep play-off dream alive