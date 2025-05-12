Antequera CF dig deep to keep play-off dream alive

Feliciano Molina. ADG Monday, 12 May 2025, 12:42 Compartir

Antequera CF earned a hard-fought point away to Real Murcia on Saturday evening, holding the Segunda División hopefuls to a 0–0 draw that keeps the inland Malaga side in fourth place in Group 2 of the Primera Federación with two games remaining.

From the outset, the visitors controlled the rhythm of the match. Real Murcia sat deep early on, and Antequera carved out the first clear opportunity around the 15-minute mark. A flicked header by Biabiany released Luismi Gutiérrez, whose finish beat keeper Gazzaniga but was cleared off the line.

Murcia reacted with chances of their own, including a curling effort by Raúl Alcaina and a one-on-one miss by Flakus, denied smartly by Antequera keeper Jero.

Resolve

The second half saw Murcia press for a breakthrough, but Antequera’s compact defending limited them to a single dangerous strike from Loren.

Coach Javier Medina delayed changes until the 85th minute, content with his team’s structure. With Murcia lacking creativity and visibly tense, Antequera’s resilience earned them a crucial draw.

Antequera next host midtable Betis Deportivo at El Maulí on Saturday, although Chema will miss out through suspension.