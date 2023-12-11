Antequera back in the play-off places as they return to winning ways

The Malaga team went ahead twice in Murcia.

Antequera returned to winning ways, and the Primera FREF play-off places, with a remarkable 2-1 victory away to Real Murcia on Sunday night.

The visitors were not fazed on their first-ever league visit to Murcia's historic home and exhibited an offensive approach from the outset, pressing Murcia and creating early goal-scoring opportunities.

Eventually, in the 25th minute, former Murcia man Loren broke the deadlock with a skillful individual effort, slotting the ball past Manu García.

However, 12 minutes into the second half, Murcia managed to make their increasing influence on the game pay by levelling the scores courtesy of José Carrillo's header from Pedro León's cross.

But within just a minute, Antequera responded emphatically: Luismi produced a stunning finish inside the box to put them back in the lead.

Then, despite late pressure from Murcia, and Lau receiving a red card for a mistimed challenge, the 10 men held firm to bring their three-match losing streak to an end.

Marbella's slide continues

In the division below, previous leaders Marbella (now fourth) succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat, this time against Yeclano.

Despite initially taking the lead with a goal from Aitor Puñal, Marbella couldn't prevent Yeclano's comeback, with Pedrosa and Olmedo turning the tide in the second half.

Punal, left, gave Marbella a short-lived lead. SUR

Neighbours Estepona (fifth), meanwhile, secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Antoniano - their sixth consecutive unbeaten match.

Vélez (eighth) also achieved a commendable feat, holding leaders Sevilla Atlético to a 1-1 draw away from home. Notably, Vélez became the first team to score on this venue this season (through Gastón Vallés), before Ramón equalised in the 82nd minute.

However, El Palo's (17th) struggles continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mar Menor, thanks to a second-half penalty.

A reduced match day

In the fifth tier, only half of the teams played a fixture this weekend. Among them were Torre del Mar (second) who picked up a stunning 3-0 win (their fifth in a row) against Atlético Melilla thanks to a hat-trick from Antonio López.

This win moves them just five points off leaders Torremolinos, who will play their fixture from this round (against Motril) in the new year.

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño (third) faced a setback as their winning streak came to an end on the road at Mancha Real (1-2).